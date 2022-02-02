We constantly hear on TV and the media about financial shortfalls for the city, county and state.

Every day I drive, I see hundreds, if not thousands, of out-of-state cars on the road and in places of business.

Obviously, to me, it appears that state law isn't enforced, as people who move here have to get Wyoming license plates within 120 days, or, if working, have to get them in 30 days.

I would estimate this potential increase of revenue to be in the millions.

Back in the day, the Wyoming Highway Patrol used to monitor parking lots and ticket vehicles for plates. What happened?

Don't tell me it's unenforceable, because it was before.

