Can America “detox” from all the dark, twisted narratives and factions apart from beginning with the “naked truth” that cannot be divorced from our Creator? Can anyone but God, through his son and spirit, save a twisted people from themselves, and restore sanity and dignity to our culture, rather than fan the flames of conflict, offense, hate and division?

Presently, people in and out of power have so activated evil by their corrupt indulgences, enslaving themselves and others, destroying both life and human dignity, that it may seem difficult to find hope and peace when the ugliness of the evil corruption that is being thrust in our faces and screamed at us endlessly.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus