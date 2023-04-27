Can America “detox” from all the dark, twisted narratives and factions apart from beginning with the “naked truth” that cannot be divorced from our Creator? Can anyone but God, through his son and spirit, save a twisted people from themselves, and restore sanity and dignity to our culture, rather than fan the flames of conflict, offense, hate and division?
Presently, people in and out of power have so activated evil by their corrupt indulgences, enslaving themselves and others, destroying both life and human dignity, that it may seem difficult to find hope and peace when the ugliness of the evil corruption that is being thrust in our faces and screamed at us endlessly.
One narrative I find absent in the midst of all the narratives screaming for one’s attention now is the amazing beauty of God, in whose image we were created. In many ways, God conceals his beauty, but it is still available to all who will diligently seek to find it.
Few at this time seem to share about the indescribable pleasure experienced when God reveals himself and his beauty to the human heart, depositing his virtue; the settings and ways can be as infinite as God. This treasure, like God, can’t be packaged and merchandised, even though man, through religion, has endlessly tried. The treasure of God’s beauty is only accessed relationally for the diligent seekers, but it is so worth the pursuit, as David shares in Psalm 27. Verse 4 shares the key for his confidence over fear:
"One thing have I desired of the LORD, that I will seek after;
"That I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life,
"To behold the beauty of the LORD, and to enquire in his temple."
May our culture find again a timeless path to hope and peace; finding that God’s beauty and affection are available to those seeking him. The revealing of God is a major key to “detoxing” and restoring sanity, dignity and blessing to our culture.