President Trump did A LOT to protect U.S. residents (citizens and otherwise) from a pandemic through various inputs of advice from which he had to choose options. He did a damned good job of it, given all the confusions and unknowns – and a huge help was making illegal immigration more difficult.
Now, we have a president who supports keeping U.S. residents "hostage" and constrained while letting thousands upon thousands of illegals committing criminal acts bombard our country with all the "proven" evidence of the medical/physical contaminants they are bringing along with them.
Meanwhile, I am witnessing my own family member, who for over two years now has been going through the "legal" process of bringing an educated, hardworking Cuban lady and her two elementary-school-aged twins to this country. Sometimes black and white has no room for gray. Any respectable person with adequate brain cells knows that in order to do good, we have to first be strong and competent ourselves – otherwise, we all sink or, at the least, all stay just surviving, but certainly not thriving.
I suggest leaving sympathy at the door until we can AFFORD to be sympathetic for a more win-win situation. And that time comes, as we have seen time and again throughout the USA's short history. We've done more for other nations than all the nations in history with their long time in existence. And we have not attained that ability to provide for ourselves AND others by denying ourselves first.