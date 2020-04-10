The challenge of a generation is at hand. COVID-19 has upended every facet of life. Our response to this crisis will be our defining moment in the annals of history.
Educators throughout our state and across the nation have stepped up to take on this challenge by restructuring an occupation in one-and-a-half weeks. Education has always been structured and organized by a row of desks and an assessment at the end of class. Distance from our students has altered the educational universe, moving our classrooms into a digital space.
Switching to online learning is not a matter of scanning a bunch of documents and putting them online. It has required every teacher to rethink what it means to educate students.
Educators have dove into educational platforms they were unaccustomed with and, in some cases, ill-prepared to manage. Instead of giving in to despair, our educators have dove in with devotion. The love of students has driven teachers to push past the uncomfortable to realize the possibility of reaching our young people, no matter where they reside. As we push forward, the following moniker remains true: Education always matters, regardless of the uncertainty in the world.
This week, students will log on to some semblance of normalcy. For my wife and I, we look forward to being with our students again. Education has never been a job; it is a calling. Our thoughts are always with our students, hoping they are emotionally fulfilled and healthy.
Soon we will be able to be back in a room with them again. We will be better equipped to meet the needs of our students, due to transitions made in these turbulent times.
Our times are forever changing, and education and educators are ready to meet this challenge. To my fellow teachers, great job, and may the rest of your year be blessed.