Those that forget history are doomed to repeat it.
Hitler occupied the Sudetenland, and the world let him get away with it. Putin occupied part of Georgia, and the world let him get away with it.
Hitler took over Czechoslovakia. The world fussed at him, but he got to keep it. Putin took over Crimea. The world slapped a few sanctions on him, but he got to keep it.
Hitler falsely claimed he had to defend Germany from Polish attacks. He then attacked Poland and started the European part of World War II. Putin falsely claimed he had to defend Russia from Ukrainian attacks. He has attacked Ukraine and started ???
Many in the U.S. don't see the war in Ukraine as being important to us. They couldn't be more wrong. When it comes to being a megalomaniac, Putin learned from the best. Unless Putin is stopped, and I mean stopped hard, he will start WWIII.
It's not every day that I agree with President Biden. However, sending military equipment to support Ukraine's defense is the best money ever spent if it stops WWIII from happening. However, we should be sending longer-range missiles so the Ukrainians have a chance at winning. Economic sanctions won't do the trick.
Putin has already made territorial claims on other countries, like Latvia. Latvia is part of NATO. If Putin invades a NATO country, that is the start of WWIII. Putin needs to understand that he won't get away with it if he tries. Like Hitler, it seems the only thing Putin understands is force. The Ukrainians are willing to apply that force. Let's help them do that.