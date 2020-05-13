Well, the legislators are coming to town again to talk about money. Every year, they put off how not to be dependent on oil, gas and coal, and every year, they are stymied on how to make that happen.
Well, I have an idea for them: legalize, if not responsible usage of recreational cannabis for adults, at least medicinal cannabis for adults. Legalize the growing of cannabis that contains THC, supervise the process, allow shops to open and collect taxes and fees. Check with the surrounding states who have already done this and see how they are faring financially; good, if Colorado is any indication.
Also, to save money, they can change the laws that dictate terms of lengthy imprisonment of individuals with possession of cannabis, which is very costly to the state and local governments. They can pass laws that focus law enforcement on regulating this industry, as opposed to spending unknown amounts of money to try to catch people with the substance and locking them up.
How about it, legislators? Think creatively, and bring in some money to our state coffers and catch up with the many states who are already light years ahead of us in this area.