Hidden in the last LCSD1 Board meeting was a chilling call by Trustees Bolin and Klaassen to censor and ban books from school libraries.
In the meeting, Bolin called for a master list to be perused and approved by parents before books could be bought. Klaassen called for censoring, and banning books for profanity or what she deemed explicit content. She protested too much, saying that she was not for banning books, while calling into question the policy for choosing books. She noted “we have censored for K-12 these topics in other avenues, in other areas.”
We must be clear on what Klaassen and Bolin are asking for in our libraries. They do not want parents to decide for themselves what their children should or should not read.
They want a very few select parents to decide for all parents and students what everyone is allowed to see or read.
This is Gilead and teaching under his eye. This is Oceania, with Big Brother watching librarians. This is Montag enjoying the burn just outside the building.
There is a reason authoritarian regimes go after books. Books represent thought, new cultures, new ideas, new characterizations. Books are the gateway to understanding, to learning, to growing.
If Klaassen and Bolin have their way, bookshelves will be empty because a complaint would lead to the banning of a book – and not allowing a library to purchase a book is banning a book.
LCSD1 board policy is clear, and determined by experts. Parents, if they choose, can opt out of books, and decide what their children can and cannot check out of the libraries. There is no confusion or nuance here. Experts choose the books, and parents choose whether to let their children check them out.
By calling for change to board policy, Klaassen and Bolin have made it clear that certain viewpoints are more equal than others, and that only officially approved and sanctioned views should be allowed in school libraries.
This is not only antithetical to education, but an embarrassing admission of censorship by two people serving on an educational board.