In my previous letter, I outlined a number of measures that can be taken to mobilize a nation’s assets to meet the demands of a war. Ideally, as much mobilization takes place as early as possible! The early warning that was dismissed was national intelligence reports of the danger of this type of pandemic. Battle one lost to the enemy!
Outbreak of the epidemic in China late 2019 confirmed that the probability/possibility was a fact. At this point, planning and mobilization could have been put into high speed. However, the National Security Council element implemented by President Obama to plan for this type of war had been shut down by the present occupant of the White House. Battle two lost to the enemy!
January/February of this year, pandemic spreads and countries take a variety of containment measures. Initial measures are not effective, countries strengthen measures. Man in White House contradicts medical experts, says pandemic will just disappear like a miracle, and if you get ill, you can just go to work. Battle three lost to the enemy!
Watch the COVID-19 task force briefings. The man who is supposed to be in command lies. He contradicts the acknowledged world-level experts on his staff and makes up his own “facts,” not his own opinions. Every day/hour/minute, another battle lost to the enemy!
A change of command is needed now before we lose the war and potentially hundreds of thousands suffer, perhaps die!
Implement the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, and we MAY yet win the war.