The state is here to protect you, but mostly if you choose to fight residential fires for a living.

Every day, people in certain positions of authority in government do their very best to protect you. While this may give you a sense of security, it also means removing some of your freedoms and money from your pocket. It is remarkable to me that with all of our accomplishments in attempting to create a better society, we have created a whole class of people who have a monopolistic position to control what you do with your home.

