Senators Barrasso and Lummis do not represent me.
I find it disgusting that our two senators are attending Memorial Day ceremonies in Cody and Worland. These ceremonies are to honor my fellow brothers and sisters that served our country, protecting our democracy and its foundation of free and fair elections.
Yet, our senators continue to support the BIG LIE that our ex-president was cheated out of being reelected because of widespread fraud and corruption in our 2020 elections, and that he will be installed as the true president later this year. Their refusal to protect our democracy disgraces my brothers' service and ultimate sacrifice.
And now they voted against the establishment of a bipartisan commission to examine the events of Jan. 6 at our Capitol. They claim to represent the people of Wyoming, yet the recent poll taken by this paper reveals that people overwhelmingly feel that they made the wrong decision.
What are they hiding? What are they afraid of? Were some of my Republican senators complacent in providing information to the "tourists" that attacked the Capitol? Are they so afraid of our ex-president that he might seek revenge on them if they vote FOR democracy? Are they afraid they won't be reelected? Did they forget that they fled in fear on Jan. 6 while our Capitol was being attacked?
Our democracy has suffered IRREPARABLE harm from our ex-president and our Wyoming senators. Just look at all of the states passing new voter suppression laws in response to the BIG LIE. Yet, Senators Barrasso and Lummis remain silent. They use excuses ("He's no longer president, so we can't convict him," "We just want to move on from Jan. 6 and focus on Joe Biden's policies") to avoid confronting our ex-president (I prefer not to call him by name).
As a Republican (RINO) Vietnam veteran, I would prefer that traitors not be present at our Memorial Day ceremonies. Especially traitors that refused to call out our ex-president when he called us "losers and suckers."
I think it is a sad commentary when I feel the greatest threat to our democracy is our ex-president and our Wyoming senators.