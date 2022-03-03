Several days ago, I realized I was late getting my trash containers to the curb. As I was headed down my driveway, the truck drove by and picked up my neighbor's bin.

The truck driver saw me and backed up to my driveway, got out of the truck and took my bins to the curb! His name is Hawk, and I want to thank him for this act of kindness.

Are we not blessed to live in a community where this can happen?!

