Several days ago, I realized I was late getting my trash containers to the curb. As I was headed down my driveway, the truck drove by and picked up my neighbor's bin.
The truck driver saw me and backed up to my driveway, got out of the truck and took my bins to the curb! His name is Hawk, and I want to thank him for this act of kindness.
Are we not blessed to live in a community where this can happen?!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.