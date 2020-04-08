Recently, Mayor Orr was explaining openly in a news release as to why the "ag stores" remained open and were considered an "essential" business.
Apparently the "tree-hugging leftist simpleton" does not make the connection between agriculture and food on the table. This is the type that thinks that when the dairy farmer quits milking cows, they will just go to the store and buy more milk; when the potato famine strikes again, they will just go to the store and buy another bag of taters; when chicken ranchers stop raising chickens, then no more eggs and nuggets.
Which brings me back to tree-hugging. This is the "real" reason why we now have a toilet paper shortage; the tree huggers finely got the logging industry shut down. Logging is an essential part of the paper industry, so no more logging, no more paper equals no more TP.
And while the person is bellyaching about the price of gasoline in different towns, where is this person later in the year when the price is lower again in Cheyenne. I've noticed the last couple years this is sounded out about the high, but never the low. As Paul Harvey would say, "Good Day."