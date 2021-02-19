I watched most of the Capitol riot and all of the impeachment trial, and both made me feel sick and like crying. The House managers proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump and his cronies were instigators in this treasonous act.
It was no real surprise when they let him off, and even less a surprise that he now feels invincible and is going after those who didn't stand and kiss his rear.
I have read the oath of office that they all took many times and find it says "protect and defend the Constitution," and I find nowhere that it says to put the party above the defense of our country. It is very sad, but not unexpected, that only Liz Cheney had the courage to put her oath and country first.
For this, the Wyoming Republican Party is sanctioning her. However, I am proud of her standing up for our country, and disappointed with Barrasso and Lummis for their Party First attitude. I cannot understand how Trump and his lies can have such a hold on people I have mistakenly thought to be intelligent. I am pleased to see more letters supporting Cheney than against her.
I have read that there are several investigations, both civil and criminal, on Trump and his involvement. My only prayer is that he is called on to pay for his crimes, and that the Republican Party learns that our country is much more important than any individual or even their sacred elephant! If they don't learn, it is time to replace all of them.