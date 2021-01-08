After yesterday's disgusting events at our nation's Capitol, I am saddened that the leadership of our great country has degenerated to mob violence. This is something we might expect to see in Third World dictatorships. It makes me so very sad to say I have been a registered Republican for over 50 years.
It is my personal belief that the people responsible should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This means His Highness Donald J. Trump and henchmen Trump Jr. and Giuliani. Charges should include inciting insurrection very close to treason, reckless endangerment, manslaughter in the four deaths, and I am sure there are many other charges that could be pursued. If any regular citizen had done this, they would get 10 life sentences, plus 100 years.