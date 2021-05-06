I am a lifelong, independent Republican. I am one because, among other things, compared to the other major party, the GOP represented integrity, values, personal and financial responsibility.
Now the GOP's leadership has locked onto Trump. While he does have some good policies, does Trump represent Republican values? He doesn't.
Fortunately, we do have a representative in Liz Cheney who has the spine to stand up for what's right against the establishment. I support Rep. Cheney.
If the GOP won't dump Trump because it's the right thing to do, how about this? With all his baggage, Trump is probably not electable. Does the GOP really want to get used to saying President Harris?