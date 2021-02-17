So, Trump got acquitted. I suppose that’s not surprising, but it is very disappointing.
Despite some early signs that Republicans might break ranks with Trump after the Capitol attack, they instead have chosen cowardice in the name of party unity and their own reelections. Not only does this set a dangerous precedent that future presidents can do something like what he did and get away with it, but his base is still out there, ready to take back all the ground we’ve gained.
Let me be clear: Trump is worse than a fascist. A fascist can at least commit to a cause. He has no cause other than his own ego. But that doesn’t stop his base from believing him anyway and staying in their echo chamber.
My advice is this: If you haven’t been doing it already, support organizations that oppose his ideology. Consider donating to the ACLU, Black Lives Matter and Define American. Support Democratic and progressive candidates as they emerge, and in the primaries, consider supporting moderate Republicans. Anything is better than having a Trump sycophant get into office.
And consider running for office yourself. As far as I’m concerned, the 2022 midterms have started early.