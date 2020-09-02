In a 20-minute speech during his 1933 inauguration, Franklin Roosevelt said: “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror, which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Roosevelt’s message to Americans was reassuring at a time when they needed faith. That’s not what we heard from Donald Trump in his 78-minute nomination acceptance speech. No sense in my doing a point-by-point rebuttal of the president’s utterings – National Public Radio already has done that. I’m more interested in understanding the reason for our collective American fears and hates.