In response to Dr. James Harper's letter calling Trump a "true chameleon:" We elected President Trump to avoid another truly criminal president, Clinton, not because we thought he was a saint or even a diplomat.
If we talk chameleons, we have a full Democratic spectrum to choose from. Clinton was against gay marriage, every current Democratic candidate was FOR border protection 11 or so years ago, basically until they realized how they could get votes from illegals and "refugees." But aside from those facts, Democrats say they support gays, racial minorities and all human life.