It's a nice, easy Sunday at work, and I'm looking at your headline "Trump holds up bill, jobless aid expires." It should read "Trump refuses to spend 3+ times more on foreign aid than Americans."
And jobless aid expires? It wasn't Trump that made jobless aid necessary in any way, shape or form. He had unemployment below the dreams of previous presidents. It was the liberal/communist/unconstitutional power trips of governors that even made our bogus aid necessary. They destroyed small business while bolstering big name commerce, then worked around their own mandates.