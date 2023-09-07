Trump and MAGA culture are, in point of fact, a cult. Trump supporters would, of course, deny this assertion.
In recent polls, MAGA supporters believe Trump's lies over truth offered them by friends, family and religious leaders, or any news source that does not support their current views. This, too, is consistent with cult behavior.
The tactics being applied are the same as those that facilitated the rise of Nazi Germany, save for the fact that technology makes it much easier to reach a wider audience. Algorithms are used to send more and more conspiracy theories and hate. This hate is manufactured through a fear that marginalized groups are a threat to one's way of life. In this same way, Hitler blamed the Jews for Germany's problems.
Fox entertainment and right-wing radio (lies are propaganda, not news) are, in fact, forms of mind control (brainwashing by stealth). In her 2011 essay in Truth Out titled "Fourteen Propaganda Techniques Fox 'News' Uses to Brainwash Americans," Dr. Cynthia Boaz said, "The idea is to terrify and terrorize the audience during every waking moment ... when people are afraid, they don't think rationally. And when they can't think rationally, they'll believe anything."
Fear and hatred trigger the stress response, releasing endorphins. This rush of endorphins can be addictive. Some of the tactics used by Fox include: lying and skewing the truth (they've lost in court over their lies); sowing confusion and doubt; use of strong emotions (fear), language and framing; bullying (take note of how they talk over guests to shut down any information they do not want heard); even nonverbal manipulation is being used in their graphics.
The far-right seek to frame sedition as patriotism. The far-right and Trump's agenda are Vladimir Putin's agenda. Putin has sought for decades to destroy American democracy and has found a puppet, in Trump and his cohorts, in an attempt to do so.
If you love your children and grandchildren, if you love this planet, vote Democrat. It is the party with the best interests of the American people in mind.
