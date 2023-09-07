Trump and MAGA culture are, in point of fact, a cult. Trump supporters would, of course, deny this assertion.

In recent polls, MAGA supporters believe Trump's lies over truth offered them by friends, family and religious leaders, or any news source that does not support their current views. This, too, is consistent with cult behavior.

