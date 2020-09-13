My niece played wide receiver for the Walden, Colorado, football team. That’s right, she played wide receiver! She graduated at the top of her class and went to the University of Wyoming. She got involved in ROTC, and is now a captain in the Air Force, serving in Germany (after a stint in Turkey).
She is neither a loser nor a sucker. However, our esteemed president thinks she is. I have no doubt that he said what is reported, because he has flat out used that same language discussing a hero of mine: John McCain.