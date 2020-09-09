I am a 94-year-old white person and have heard a lot of politicians and presidents over the years, and I am sickened to my soul as I listen to the current president as he is in Kenosha, Wisconsin, fanning the flames of discontent when we needs to be working to heal the divisiveness in our country – divisiveness he has helped to create by his own words over the years.
Our country has a lot of healing to do, but that will not happen until the president starts putting the loss of lives above the loss of property. He ignored the part he has played in causing the chaos, and made the visit that should have been one of healing into a political spectacle.