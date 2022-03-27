Editor's note: This letter was submitted March 7, but because of the timing of its arrival, it was held back to allow others space to weigh in on the issues of the day.
Your March 4 Opinion page had two articles that were very disturbing and should not go unchallenged.
First, Mr. Kerry Drake tried to make a case that there is a legitimate place for biologically male transgender people in women’s sports. Addressing the proponents of the Wyoming Legislature bill to prohibit them from competing in women’s sports, he curiously drew the following conclusion: “In other words, go be someone you’re not.” His point was that they were female, and they should compete against females and not pretend they are “something they are not.”
No one is suggesting people should not be themselves. However, competing against females in athletics is clearly unfair. It is not a matter of having them be someone else, it is a matter of having a fair playing field. Someone who has developed their body with testosterone and male hormones in their formative years should not compete against females.
Second, Mr. George Powers made a case for teaching history in a factual manner. We can all agree with that. As he said, “the founding fathers and mothers were not perfect, and neither are we.” True. Then, he acknowledged how we should “embrace our country’s history with pride in its many accomplishments.” Also, very true.
However, he then touts our nation’s “tragic failures” and concludes by saying that we should acknowledge and teach our children about “our country’s legacy of racism, sexism, poverty and disenfranchisement.”
Why do some people always accentuate and exaggerate the negative and become so divisive? While there have been blemishes in our nation’s history, can we not all agree that the positive aspects of our country’s history significantly overshadow those incidents? Instead, maybe we should acknowledge and celebrate that our country has led the world in inclusivity, opportunity, diversity, generosity and justice.
We should be proud of our history and our legacy of being the benchmark for all nations. The true lessons for our children are how we embrace fairness, and how our country is the standard-bearer for freedom and liberty for everyone. Teaching pride in our nation … and not trying to tear it down … would be a powerful way to achieve unity.