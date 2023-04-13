I'm not a fan of hypocrisy and hate speech. In fact, I thought we had a city ordinance against the latter.
In the Saturday edition of the WTE, I found a couple of bothersome articles. First, I think to call the seven sorority women guilty of bigotry because they want to protect their personal privacy and feel threatened by having a male/female present in their house is truly demeaning and perhaps borders on hate speech.
There is no doubt that science (not to mention morality, tradition and common sense) is on the side of the sorority sisters, and honest people know this. Truth is on their side, so it's not fair to question their sincerity.
Pastor McDaniel, in his column, suggests that if you believe in the Second Amendment and belong to the NRA, you don't love children. I own a gun and belong to the NRA, but I love children – all children. I love the ones killed in school shootings; the 60-70 million killed by abortion after Roe was enacted; the ones randomly killed by the hundreds on the streets of the large cities; the ones sold into child labor and human trafficking; the ones intentionally misled by those in position of authority (better a millstone); the ones mutilated by sex reassignment surgeries; and many others.
Although I support red flag laws, if fairly, equally and sensibly applied, we need to admit that guns are tools. The lack of respect for all human life, individual personal dignity and truth are the causes for most of these deaths and abuses. Again, society chooses not to address this "elephant in the room."