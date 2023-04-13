I'm not a fan of hypocrisy and hate speech. In fact, I thought we had a city ordinance against the latter.

In the Saturday edition of the WTE, I found a couple of bothersome articles. First, I think to call the seven sorority women guilty of bigotry because they want to protect their personal privacy and feel threatened by having a male/female present in their house is truly demeaning and perhaps borders on hate speech.

