In the last two months, life has brought two experiences working with those we commonly called “public servants.” These servants' job performance was of such high calibrator that recognition for a job well done was needed.
On Aug. 1, my husband and I were in a four-car cash on Interstate 80. Wyoming State Trooper A. Bluemel out of Evanston responded. Not only did Trooper Bluemel act in professional manner handling the crisis, he showed true concern that all involved were safe as we waited for emergency vehicles and the long-delayed tow trucks.