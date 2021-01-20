For acts of bravery and integrity that defied opinions of party and constituents, two people in the news recently suffered criticism and unpopularity for their actions. But if there were a "Profile in Courage" award, these two people would make JFK proud.
Bill Belichick, the Patriots coach, who recently turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award given to him by the president. I have always questioned some of his coaching methods. But for him to stand up and do the right thing by refusing the medal changes much of my perception of him and his integrity.