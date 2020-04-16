Like most people who wade into the comments on social media, I’m used to my online opponents advocating policies that will hurt thousands of people, making histrionic references to Nazi Germany and making uncalled-for personal attacks. What I wasn’t expecting was for this behavior to come from elected officials.
Rep. Scott Clem and Sen. Anthony Bouchard have both been behaving shamefully online. It’s not only disappointing because they are grown men who should know better (though that is part of it), but because as two of our legislators, they are uniquely positioned to help in the current crisis, and seem to be obstinately against doing anything that would actually be of assistance to their constituents.
So, with the assumption that the Legislature will follow through on a call for a special session, I suggest that Rep. Clem and Sen. Bouchard take a step away from the keyboard and do the following instead:
1. Pass Medicaid Expansion. We have never had a better example of how important health insurance is, both as a personal aid and as a public good. We have the option of providing thousands of Wyoming citizens with health care at a time they need it most, and it is far past time we do so.
2. Dig into the "rainy-day fund" to provide support for Wyoming businesses, nonprofits and local governments. Yes, this will hasten the end of the fund. But this feels like the rainiest day on record, wouldn’t you say? A quick influx of cash will help at this point much more than Rep. Clem's plan of “opening Wyoming up for business” will, and has the added benefit of not exposing citizens to COVID-19 and overwhelming the health care system.
3. Diversify the economy through encouraging growth in new sectors. Could anyone have foreseen a crash in oil prices at the same time as a pandemic? No. Have multiple people foreseen, and warned about, the dangers of continuing to hitch our wagon to the oil and gas industry? Absolutely.
In short, I ask that Rep. Clem and Sen. Bouchard stop being “keyboard warriors” and start doing their jobs.