I’ve seen the ads on television, and I’ve seen the billboards all touting what a great place the airport is. Yes, the building is nice, but some other things are sadly lacking.
I was so excited when I finally got the opportunity to fly out of Cheyenne recently. That excitement soon turned into being totally bummed when I attempted to get from the long-term parking lot to the terminal.
I arrived for my morning flight and went to park, but unfortunately the handicap parking spaces were all full. All six of them – yes, a whopping six spots. They will tell you that they meet the minimum standard, but, to hear the advertisements, you wouldn’t think this airport is about minimum standards.
I finally found a parking spot at the back of the long-term lot. Then, I attempted to take my luggage back to the terminal to check in. Imagine my surprise when I tried to pull my suitcase and carry-on through the river rock and couldn’t pull them across the rock road.
I hereby challenge the mayor and the airport manager to take my suitcase and my carry-on and get to the terminal in time to make their flight. But I would like to suggest they do it with one leg tied stiff. I happen to have a prosthetic and probably don’t walk as well as everyone. But, I’ll bet, with our aging population, I’m not the only one that struggles with walking.
The only way I got across the rock drive was some nice gentleman with "8 county" plates stopped and pulled my suitcase and carry-on to the blacktop for me.
It's 100 yards to the back of the long-term lot where I had to park. Granted, the overflow parking is concrete all the way, but it’s 143 yards uphill. Neither of these would I have expected.
Long-term parking is nothing more than a cow pasture parking lot at the back of the south 40 in what is being dubbed as the finest airport in Wyoming. This parking lot is a disgrace and not a very positive image of Wyoming.