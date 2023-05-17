Our WUSSES (Weak U.S. Senators Employing Silence) are at it again. Sens. Barrasso and Lummis had their little political ad in yesterday's (5/10) WTE saying that any deal to raise the debt limit MUST include measures to rein in out-of-control spending.
Yes, we definitely need to do something about the horrible $31 trillion hole that we are in. Not paying our current obligations is not the answer. Would our senators tell their bank that they are not going to pay this month's mortgage payment unless the bank gave them a free toaster? I don't think so.
I won't even address the fact that our representative, ED (Election Denier) Hageman, has already voted FOR the House bill.
These three are willing to play a game of Chicken with the White House when it should be a non-issue. If the U.S defaults on our current bills, it will cause worldwide chaos. It may not harm the three people playing the game, but it will certainly harm me, my family, my friends and the people of Wyoming.
They are willing to threaten MY retirement plan as the stock market is going to take a huge loss. They are willing to threaten MY Social Security payments (none of them are on Social Security). They are willing to threaten MY veteran benefits (none of them have any military service).
I, my family and friends would have to pay outrageous interest rates to be able to borrow money for a car, medical bills or food (doubt any of them are so financially strapped). They threaten the status of my United States in the world (many of us fought and died for that reputation).
Where was the indignation when the LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting), and now found guilty sexual abuser, raised the debt by $7.8 trillion? Where was the concern for our kids then? And why didn't they object when the LEPER insisted on raising the debt ceiling three times without any attachments?
These three officials representing us in Washington are a threat to our society and way of life, and they should not be reelected.