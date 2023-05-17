Our WUSSES (Weak U.S. Senators Employing Silence) are at it again. Sens. Barrasso and Lummis had their little political ad in yesterday's (5/10) WTE saying that any deal to raise the debt limit MUST include measures to rein in out-of-control spending.

Yes, we definitely need to do something about the horrible $31 trillion hole that we are in. Not paying our current obligations is not the answer. Would our senators tell their bank that they are not going to pay this month's mortgage payment unless the bank gave them a free toaster? I don't think so.

