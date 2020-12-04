A recent Jonathan Lange editorial was an angry and exaggerated bit of political theater that once again revealed "the emperor has no clothes." No evidence was offered to support the author's claims of the "most momentous election news in two decades" and the potential "biggest scandal in the history of our nation."
I don't think it unreasonable for a pastor speaking to his flock to stop for a moment and consider hitting the pause/reflect/mute button before offering up serious charges against perhaps the most important component of our democracy. Had he done so, he might have taken note of the following.