The United States provides $3.8 billion annually in military assistance to Israel.

This unparalleled support is predicated on the idea that the "U.S. and Israel have a mutual commitment to democratic values." However, with the recent settler rampage in the West Bank village of Huwara, Israel has just minted its very own Kristallnacht (and the word "ironic" does not nearly rise to the occasion when used in any comparison of this recent pogrom to the events that occurred nearly 85 years ago in Nazi Germany).

Tags

comments powered by Disqus