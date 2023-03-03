The United States provides $3.8 billion annually in military assistance to Israel.
This unparalleled support is predicated on the idea that the "U.S. and Israel have a mutual commitment to democratic values." However, with the recent settler rampage in the West Bank village of Huwara, Israel has just minted its very own Kristallnacht (and the word "ironic" does not nearly rise to the occasion when used in any comparison of this recent pogrom to the events that occurred nearly 85 years ago in Nazi Germany).
In any event, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his right-wing thugs have moved Israel far afield from any reasonable definition of "democracy." Therefore, the U.S. should immediately stop all military aid to Israel and cease our diplomatic cover at the U.N. Security Council.
Although this situation calls for decisive action on the part of the U.S., it is an indisputable fact that Israel is not Ukraine. In this instance, regarding Israel’s atrocities, President Biden seems to be striving mightily to do the least he can do. Obviously, the least he can do is absolutely nothing – except to trot out Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has expressed that he is "... deeply concerned about recent events ..." and “… any actions undertaken by the UN would not be helpful …”
So, inexorably, and with the considerable assistance from the U.S., Israel will continue its efforts to seize and confiscate all of the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. Such a dubious and decades-long initiative will require that the Israel Defense Force be patient and keep its size 9, Made in the USA military boot firmly planted on the collective necks of the Palestinians.
Unfortunately, and to state the obvious, our unconditional support of Israel’s misbegotten adventure makes the U.S. and its citizens complicit in Israel's illegal activities against humanity.
But, at the very least, and at long last, we finally have the answer to W.B. Yeats’ question that has vexed us all since 1920: “What rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches toward Bethlehem to be born?”