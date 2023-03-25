Discrimination of any sort is un-American, yet it remains our greatest hypocrisy, an American mode of function, being used to turn us against each other while those in possession of the greatest wealth continue to reap record profits at the expense of the people.
Consider, for instance, the fact that we label and divide ourselves by our words, by the labeling of American citizens. Why do we use terms such as African-American or Asian-American and never use the term European-American? Most Americans have never even visited, let alone did they migrate from, these other continents. In a very subliminal and insidious way, these distinctions, these labels, insinuate that only caucasians are truly American.
Until we put aside differences and move to an understanding that there really is only one race, the human race, containing many ethnicities and beliefs, we will not be a great nation. Until we realize that Mother Earth is the only home we have and work together to reverse the damage we have inflicted upon her, we condemn future generations to great suffering.
In light of sexism, racism, homophobia and religious intolerance, I, personally, find it very hard to believe in our self-righteous imagining that we constitute "intelligent" life.