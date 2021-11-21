Another Veterans Day has come and gone, but the memory of our loved ones will remain forever.
The Saturday before the annual ceremony, American flags, as tradition dictates, had been placed on each veteran grave at the five cemeteries. The following Saturday, the flags were removed, cleaned and prepared for Memorial Day. A special “Thank You” goes out to all the organizations, businesses, veterans, youth and civilian volunteers who showed up to honor our vets. We couldn’t do this without you.
The Veterans Day ceremony at Post 6 was fantastic, as always. Everyone who attended was able to sit or stand, at their leisure, and enjoy the event. The Wyoming wind was blowing outside, but we were safe and warm within the ballroom. Several honored guests (including Representative Cheney and Governor Gordon), were present, and all spoke highly of the American military and the men and women who put their lives on the line defending our way of life.
Warren AFB Colonel Barrington was the guest speaker, and touched our minds and hearts with a letter she read about her uncle’s involvement in World War II. Wreaths were presented in memory of living and deceased veterans. Our Gold Star mother, Carol Tabor, was present and continues to bring honor to the memory of all who served and continue to serve our great nation.
As I have driven around Cheyenne, I notice there are several businesses and residences displaying the American flag. I send kudos to all who honor our country in this manner. However, I also see that many of the flags are old, faded, tattered and torn. Please take a moment in your busy day to check your flag. It may need to be replaced. Unusable flags can be dropped off at the American Legion Post 6. We have a box located on the east side of the building where the flags can be dropped off. We will make certain the flags are properly retired with the respect and dignity they deserve.
Also, a special thank you goes out to those who have donated to our flag fund. P.S. Hug a vet.