Fifty years ago today, I was serving my country in Vietnam. I taught Vietnamese soldiers English and help to defend our base from attacks at night.

Two weeks ago, I enjoyed a meal at the Omelette House with another veteran. When is was time to get our check, our waiter said the guests who sat behind us had paid for our meals!

When I turned around, the table was empty, and the waiter said they had left a while ago. I was overwhelmed and uplifted by this person’s outreach. Thank you, and God bless you.

