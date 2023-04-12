Rep. Provenza placed a meme on social media illustrating an elderly woman holding an AR-15 with the words “Aunti Fa says 'Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists and Bigots.'”

Transgenderism is a very controversial issue – many people don’t believe in it, and there have been many violent conflicts between supporters and dissenters. The conflicts I have witnessed/viewed were of supporters attacking dissenters, not the reverse.

