Rep. Provenza placed a meme on social media illustrating an elderly woman holding an AR-15 with the words “Aunti Fa says 'Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists and Bigots.'”
Transgenderism is a very controversial issue – many people don’t believe in it, and there have been many violent conflicts between supporters and dissenters. The conflicts I have witnessed/viewed were of supporters attacking dissenters, not the reverse.
Her reference to Antifa is one of a traitorous nature in that Antifa has burned cities, destroyed businesses and homes, done billions of dollars of damage, and threatened and attacked people in multiple cities on multiple occasions.
Democrat lawmakers, district and city attorneys have done nothing to bring these criminals and terrorists to justice. Yet she champions violence, hatred and bigotry herself.
Not one of the Jane's Revenge terrorist attacks have ever been investigated, let alone arrested and convicted of the violence they have done against the 100+ pro-life pregnancy centers. Yet she still claims victimhood, all while pro-abortionists murder preborn children, who are the real victims of hatred, bigotry and violence.
The violence Rep. Provenza promoted subjects the rest of society to is experienced on college campuses and elsewhere in America. I agree that everyone needs to protect themselves, and the Second Amendment is vital for a variety of reasons, but I have not seen violence in all my research and experience that is portrayed by Rep. Provenza’s assertions.
Interesting how a "Day of Vengeance" was promoted, and yet she still claims victimhood. Whenever conservative speakers appear on college campuses, they are verbally, emotionally and, at times, physically attacked by the so-called "peaceful and tolerant" community. Yet she still claims victimhood.
No matter how much we disagree – and we do disagree – violence has no place in the discussion. However, the social/political left is a source of violence, and they really need to “cool their jets!” It is most unfortunate that Wyoming has, in her, such a seemingly violence-instigating legislator.
Hopefully, she will re-evaluate her perspective after receiving enormous pushback as she has received from various sources. Hope does spring eternal; now let's hope reality does also.