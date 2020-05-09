Recent virtual official city meetings, such as council and the Public Services Committee meeting, do not accommodate the public’s input.
I know because I have attended and tried unsuccessfully to speak on several occasions, and I was literally talking to myself. No explanation or instruction is ever given.
Come to think of it, it’s not that much different than speaking while attending live meetings before COVID-19. In a functioning democracy, however, this problem needs to be addressed.
Mayor Orr?