I just finished reading the article by Jonathan Lange titled "Pro-choice testimony on pro-life bills raises troubling questions."
It is evident that the voiceless lives are not being protected as they should be. As I ponder the points so well articulated in the article, I reflect upon accounts related to babies considered inviable by attending medical professionals, and therefore an abortion was advised. For various reasons, the mother refused to terminate the pregnancy, and another life was happily added to the family.
Perhaps these instances are rare, but yet still significant. It is vital for all of us as fellow citizens of this world to protect those who cannot protect themselves. In my opinion, laws and regulations that do so must take into account that fact, even if cumbersome or inconvenient for the rest of us. Each life has the potential of blessing humanity in unfathomable ways.