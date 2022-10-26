During the past four years, we have contacted our senator, Lynn Hutchings, many times, providing opinions on bills before the Legislature. Not only did she usually vote contrary to our recommendations, she often took an active position in opposition to our point of view.
Perhaps most offensively, she voted against a bill we promoted, as members of the Keep it Public, Wyoming Coalition, to create Wyoming Public Lands Day on the fourth Saturday in September. While this innocuous bill, with no budgetary impact, eventually passed, she voted against it.
For four years, we have watched her voting record closely, and have noted that she has taken positions more extreme than what her constituents likely prefer, including bills: 1) to restrict voting rights during the primary election in August; 2) to negatively impact health-care access and public health effectiveness; and 3) to deny abortions in the very difficult situations of rape and incest. In 2019, she received international attention when she was very disrespectful of high school students who attempted to discuss a bill that would ban workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Sen. Hutchings frequently votes to support the state GOP agenda, rather than listening to her constituents. Unfortunately, that agenda has become more and more extreme in recent years. The GOP Central Committee has increasingly imposed purity tests on elected Republican officials. The committee has become power hungry and intolerant of differing opinions. Sen. Hutchings appears to be one of their most ardent followers. She refuses to listen to moderate voices. If we, as moderate Republicans, feel that way, we can only imagine how Democrats and Independents in her district must feel.
There is an increasing danger that our Legislature will become dominated by people like Sen. Hutchings. The GOP Central Committee is trying hard to make that happen. But you can stop it. You can vote for Hutchings’ opponent: Ted Hanlon. He is a moderate Democrat whose voice is sorely needed in a legislature with too many extremists.