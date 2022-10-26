During the past four years, we have contacted our senator, Lynn Hutchings, many times, providing opinions on bills before the Legislature. Not only did she usually vote contrary to our recommendations, she often took an active position in opposition to our point of view.

Perhaps most offensively, she voted against a bill we promoted, as members of the Keep it Public, Wyoming Coalition, to create Wyoming Public Lands Day on the fourth Saturday in September. While this innocuous bill, with no budgetary impact, eventually passed, she voted against it.

