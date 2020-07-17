A few days ago, I was amazed that I found myself agreeing with Rosalie Regensberg's recent letter in this newspaper; that is, until I got to the sixth paragraph. "Trump cares for all people." Then, "We need to keep him in office."
Is she kidding? Trump cares for Trump. Perhaps he cares for his family, it's hard to tell. We can tell that he cares for the wealthy 1% of this country and those who bought their positions in his government, i.e. Betsy DeVos. The tax "cuts" were to benefit the wealthy of this country. The income disparity in our country has never been greater. "The rich get richer, the poor get poorer," to quote an old song.