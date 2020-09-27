I am a proud, lifelong Wyoming Republican in the tradition of four generations of family members before me. But, as a former Wyoming legislator during a less contentious, less extremist, less uncivil time, I feel compelled to put in a word for a fine candidate from the other party running in Senate District 6.
Let me explain. I have been watching House and Senate races in Wyoming, and am increasingly troubled by growing right-wing extremism and a demoralizing, divisive pattern of “purity testing” to determine whether a party member is “worthy” of membership. There were those who would pursue those tactics in my time; but party loyalty rarely, if ever, superseded loyalty to Wyoming and its citizens.