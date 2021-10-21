Sorry, an error occurred.
The sixth-penny election is fast approaching.
Over the past few weeks, a number of voters have asked me how I am voting.
It has been a number of years since I had the honor of serving as Cheyenne's mayor. Municipal and county needs and interests haven't changed that much.
Public safety, economic growth, infrastructure improvements, quality education and leisure time activities continue to be priorities.
I urge voters to support all propositions on the ballot. Each proposition has been vetted by our elected and community leaders.
They have done their job, and now it is the people's turn to add their voices. VOTE YES FOR ALL.
