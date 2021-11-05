Not passing Proposition 11 on Tuesday's sixth-penny sales tax ballot is indefensible – $2 million for indoor courts and gymnastics equipment for kids and adults makes up less than 2% of the total spending for our county using sixth-penny funds.
This comes on the heels of our school district cutting elementary sports for all our youth in Laramie County. The fact that we do not have a single indoor facility for kids and adults to publicly use is a tragedy for our community.
Using school gyms and equipment is not a viable option for our community unless they join a private club, and even then, there are a lot of steps to be able to use district facilities. No one from the public can walk up and use indoor district facilities without going through a process that includes having liability insurance.
Anyone who voted not to support Proposition 11 should be absolutely ashamed. Those that voted against Proposition 11 did not make our community better this week, but worse. For the first time in my life, I am ashamed of my community.
Those in the younger demographic who did not go out and vote, and let the older demographic control the fate of our county, need to learn a lesson, as well.
I hope our seniors enjoy their new $10 million facility. I will enjoy it, as well, when I am older. For now, pray for the youth in our county who do not have an easily accessible indoor athletic facility. At least they have Tik-Tok and video games to keep them busy.