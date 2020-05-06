Wade: To avoid losing dog again, get a GPS tracking system Letter from Anna Wade | Cheyenne May 6, 2020 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I've been thinking of the lady who lost her Corgi.There is a GPS tracking system you can attach to their collar and connects to your cellphone. Your vet should know. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letter To The Editor Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Submit a Letter to the Editor. Submit Subscribe to the Opinion Feed Subscribe/View E-Edition Your Dashboard Latest News After heartache and homelessness, Wyoming native Wicks is finally home School board will hold public meeting about equity LCSD1 nurses to host student handwashing competition DDA designs virtual scavenger hunt to help mark Historic Preservation Month Business Council to hold agriculture webinar Thursday Fishing Report for 5-6-20 Residents invited to write letters to student, participate in parade Laramie County Fair Board weighs options for virtual fair People not seeking health care amid pandemic Commissioners change CAFO regulations after months of debate Most Popular Articles ArticlesWyoming's coronavirus count to 420; state starts easing restrictionsRestaurants may reopen May 15 under Laramie County-specific planCFD offers to host in-person graduation ceremonies in June, "guinea pig" for July rodeoCelebrate mom while still social distancing this Mother's DayWith new health order, some businesses prep to open as early as FridayNumber of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, WyomingLocal attorney suspended from practicing lawState approves Laramie County phased plan to reopen economyCloth face masks: Where to find them and how to make themMultigenerational families already had many health precautions in place pre-coronavirus Upcoming Events May 6 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Wed, May 6, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 7 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Thu, May 7, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 7 GriefShare Support Group Thu, May 7, 2020 Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church Free May 8 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Fri, May 8, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 9 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Sat, May 9, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 10 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Sun, May 10, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 10 Writers Sharing and Critique Group Sun, May 10, 2020 Laramie County Library Free May 11 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Mon, May 11, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11