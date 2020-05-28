As a fifth-generation Wyomingite, it saddens me to hear people say they flat out will not vote for somebody solely because they are a Democrat or because they are a Republican. One of the things that makes me proud to be from Wyoming is our independent nature and our ability to evaluate worth – not based on labels, but based on content.
We have an opportunity right now, an opportunity to show up and show that we are Wyoming Strong. We can do this by voting for candidates (regardless of party) who are sensible, who are an active part of the communities they live in, who take action when it's necessary and who really value what Wyoming citizens think.