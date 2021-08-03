Without a strong connection to God, there is a natural descent of man toward corruption and violence, as documented over and over again in history and modeled by Marxist "Progressives." Is it not ironic that the one who is responsible for denying the security forces requested for the Jan. 6 rally, namely Nancy Pelosi, should be in charge of the investigation of the problem she helped cause?
That is, unless you realize she is trying to craft another coverup. While the reason for the rally, to support Trump during the presentation of election fraud must not be discussed. Are many Democrats beginning to realize that what happened to Trump on Nov. 3, 2020, is what happened to other Democrat candidates on Super Tuesday during the primary?
Was Biden the choice of communist China and global elites in the primary election, rather than the people? When has a presidential candidate ever hid in his basement and drawn hardly any crowds when he did campaign and actually won? Do Biden's policies represent traditional Democrat policies or the policies of communist China and global elites? Was there foreign, big tech and voter machine interference with the primary elections, as well?
To answer the question of election integrity, does there need to be forensic audits in every state, not just swing states? Is there any more key aspect of freedom of speech than open, honest, transparent elections? Is the "cancel culture" a multi-faceted policy pushed to keep the "no-election-fraud narrative" intact, and the global elite's power intact?
Isn't the time of preaching transparency over, and the time of practicing real transparency what is needed now? Have not we had enough of the media, FBI, "deep state" politicians and bureaucrats' practice of one coverup after another to protect their power? Real transparency, just like the Bible and real history, hides and covers up nothing, not even the evil, ugly and criminal activities.
In the midst of the present information war, are we really to believe that Biden was the "people's choice?"