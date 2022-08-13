Is it just me, or is it just because of the way we have let our politicians and judges become kings and queens, that it seems we are letting our political parties become authoritarian royalty?
They live by a different set of rules, have their own health care systems, get vacations all the time and get instant killer retirement packages. All on our dime.
Is one party really just always right, and the other always wrong? How can that even be possible? Have our politicians and judges just formed the end of our democracy under our own noses, and we are drinking the Kool-Aid? What politician will change that? Not a one.
Yet some think a president can be an emperor above the law? What happened to the Constitution? Has it become like the Bible, and there are becoming dozens of versions? Some just radicalized? Are we divided into Republicans and Democrats, period?
But now it seems we are breaking into more factions. You can say you’re a Republican, but go against the team. That makes you a RINO, right? And the same goes for the Democrats. You can say you’re a Democrat, but not go along with all the tenants of being a Democrat. That makes you a DINO right?
Like Manchin and Sinema, they are the new DINO Party! If you think Liz Cheney is more of a Democrat, she is in the new RINO Party! Maybe the ballots need to reflect these new parties. If these people can say they are one thing, yet vote as another, why can't we? Why can we only vote for our declared team in primaries? Are we getting squeezed?
Maybe it's time to think more of honesty and integrity and stop believing in Trumpsters and Bideneers. Maybe it is time for a Convention of States, growing in acceptance as an Article V convention. Where "We the People" take back our government, not some deadbeat.
At the very least, isn’t it time to think for ourselves?