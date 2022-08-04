Here we are, my fellow Wyoming residents. About two weeks until the end of this election cycle for Wyoming. In my previous letter, I emphasized how we couldn't let Liz Cheney continue to take our great state down with her swamp and RINO activities. But yet here we are.

She has sunk ever further than possible, with the use of dark money from anti-American filth outside our state, in addition to trying to utilize Democrats to flip to being Republicans for the soul purpose of this election cycle. As Wyoming constituents, we must continue to discipline and see to her permanent removal from office, and we cannot leave it to chance. No matter what the percentages look like at the present point in time.

