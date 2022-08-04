Here we are, my fellow Wyoming residents. About two weeks until the end of this election cycle for Wyoming. In my previous letter, I emphasized how we couldn't let Liz Cheney continue to take our great state down with her swamp and RINO activities. But yet here we are.
She has sunk ever further than possible, with the use of dark money from anti-American filth outside our state, in addition to trying to utilize Democrats to flip to being Republicans for the soul purpose of this election cycle. As Wyoming constituents, we must continue to discipline and see to her permanent removal from office, and we cannot leave it to chance. No matter what the percentages look like at the present point in time.
Please remember, the stake of our children and grandchildren is in the balance. Also remember that almost half of our Republican conference did NOT vote to censure her, proving that we have a great deal of work ahead of us to rein in these RINOs within our state.
In closing, my friends, I want ALL candidates now and in the future – and I do mean ALL – to know that the days of hiding behind your titles, your donors and outside influences are over. From this day forward, all of you will answer to your Wyoming constituents and our values. Don't forget who you answer to, because we no longer will let you forget. God bless Wyoming, and God bless America.