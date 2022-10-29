Take a really good look at who we’ve elected. Anyone working to deny health care to thousands of us and our neighbors is a threat, an actual clear and present danger, and it’s gone on far too long!

Who’s failing to adequately fund our children’s education? Who’s refusing to legislate a livable minimum wage for working families? Exactly who’s plotting to take away your power? And who’s committed to your best interests over party and their own political aspirations?

