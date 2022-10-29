Take a really good look at who we’ve elected. Anyone working to deny health care to thousands of us and our neighbors is a threat, an actual clear and present danger, and it’s gone on far too long!
Who’s failing to adequately fund our children’s education? Who’s refusing to legislate a livable minimum wage for working families? Exactly who’s plotting to take away your power? And who’s committed to your best interests over party and their own political aspirations?
Get to know Ted Hanlon, the man, District 5. You’ll find reliable clues to how he’ll govern. It’ll be a vast improvement over what we have now. Hutchings has embarrassed our state nationally over the Central High mess and deliberately betrayed our trust on Medicaid expansion. Think about it, District 5. Don’t you deserve better?
Ted is enthusiastic, eager to provide the best leadership that he can. He’s experienced, having learned valuable life lessons to bring to bear on the myriad challenges facing our state. He’s compassionate, fully understanding the urgent need of Wyoming families for viable solutions. Ted’s intelligent. That quickly becomes apparent after just a few minutes of conversation, and he’s open to the views of others.
His priorities are also yours. He’ll work with you and for you to achieve optimum health, sound financial footing, quality workplace readiness, appropriate personal choice and superior public land stewardship.
Our nation and our state are at crossroads. It’s your responsibility to choose well. Too much is at stake to hang back. Make a plan today to get out and vote for Hanlon for Senate District 5.