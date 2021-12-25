Thank you, Councilman Johnson, for your editorial on xeriscaping in Cheyenne. It is true that water has been and will continue to be an issue for our community, particularly if the growth projected for Cheyenne occurs. We all need to make changes now to preserve our limited water supply.
I am saddened, however, when people remove all vegetation to place thousands of rocks in their yard. Rocks don’t need watering, but they also create a sterile, unfriendly landscape. Trees are a valuable asset for our community, and pollinators need habitat, too. We can do better than just installing a sea of rocks around our homes.
Fortunately, Audubon Rockies, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, created the “Habitat Hero” program. Habitat Hero helps us learn how to create beautiful and water-efficient communities. Information is available about Habitat Hero on the Audubon Rockies website.
Even more timely is a one-day Habitat Hero conference (Saturday, Jan. 29) at Laramie County Community College titled “How to Nurture the Prairie in Town & Country,” presented by the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Chapter. More about this one-day conference will be forthcoming, but information can be found on the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon website, cheyenneaudubon.org.
There are many resources in Laramie County for individuals who wish to lower their water use while maintaining a beautiful yard. We don’t need to limit ourselves to a sea of rocks to conserve water. Check out Habitat Hero and learn the steps that our city can take today to conserve water for tomorrow.