This letter has been a long time in coming. It has to do with gun control, school shootings and mass murderers.
I agree with the previous letters, written by Doug Powell and Frank Murtha, on this subject. As my space is limited, let me say this: We DO NOT need more gun control(s)! We “all” need to be more cognizant in our responsibilities as parents, and as those of us who are gun owners, in the how, when, where and why we use our firearms!
The legitimate reasons for owning and using firearms are legion. I can come up with a couple of reasons that would constitute the taking of another human being’s life: in a declared “armed” conflict (kill or be killed) OR in defending one’s own family’s life and property. All else would be in violation of our civil laws and lacking any modicum of common sense!
The first record of a school massacre was in July 1764, when four Lenape Indians killed the teacher and 10 children, with three survivors (one was partially scalped). Since that time, up to present day, there have been more than 1,262 incidents (schools, stores, nightclubs, Las Vegas, etc.), which resulted in over 6,000 deaths and in excess of 13,000 wounded!
A gun is an “inanimate” object! It is NOT alive! It becomes a weapon upon being picked up by someone who shouldn’t have access to it (child, adult or criminal) and who has “nefarious” intent on their mind(s)! It can be summed up in 3 letters: M.M.M. “Mental (instability) equals Mass Shootings equals Murder”!
Enforce the laws that are already on the books! I believe there is one area that could be explored as being a culprit to the explosion of shootings we have seen in this country: Extremely violent video games!! I realize there are pro and con on this issue, but I believe they are (in part) responsible for some of the incidents we have seen in the past 20 years.
In the video game, you can pull the trigger 'til all are dead, then “reset” and start all over again. No concept to real life; you pull the trigger and someone dies or is seriously wounded, for the rest of their life!
Time for a reality check! For those of you who allow kids to play these games, you might want to think again about the possible harm that’s being done inside their brain(s). Just sayin' …