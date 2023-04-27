This letter has been a long time in coming. It has to do with gun control, school shootings and mass murderers.

I agree with the previous letters, written by Doug Powell and Frank Murtha, on this subject. As my space is limited, let me say this: We DO NOT need more gun control(s)! We “all” need to be more cognizant in our responsibilities as parents, and as those of us who are gun owners, in the how, when, where and why we use our firearms!

Tags

comments powered by Disqus